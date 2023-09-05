‘Permanent board essential to formulate, update IT policies’

Islamabad:Building digital trust and improving the reliability of ICT and technology infrastructures through proper policies and frameworks can lay the foundation for meeting pre-defined IT objectives.

Besides, an established policy management and review procedure led by a permanent body is also required to multiply the efficiency and fill the policy implementation gap. This is the crux of thoughts shared by experts during a seminar organised on ‘IT Policy Landscape in Pakistan: Challenges and the Way Forward’ by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) here.

The guest speaker was ICT specialist Humayun Zafar, while another expert Dr. Fakhrul Islam and IPS chairman Khalid Rahman also presented their views in the session moderated by IPS GM (operations) Naufil Shahrukh. Humayun Zafar said his biggest concern about the IT policy landscape in Pakistan was that the policies were designed in a way that restricted the sector instead of facilitating them.

He said most of the time, it happened due to the lack of vision, a clear roadmap, and a predefined target goal behind policy formulation. "Policies must be developed to promote an orderly environment conducive to innovation and conflict resolution rather than to create hurdles and impediments," he said.

The expert lauded the current IT leadership in Pakistan for its vision to meet the annual IT export target of $10 billion. He noted significant digital mistrust among people due to the risks of failure as one of the hurdles impeding the proper execution of IT policy to achieve the goal and consequently, people were resisting digital transformation.

"To address this issue, regulatory frameworks and policies aiming at increasing confidence in ICT and technology infrastructures are required," he said. He said it was necessary to embrace and learn about emerging technologies and build capacities accordingly.

"Present policies do not address artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. These areas must be addressed in a proactive and forward-thinking manner. Furthermore, IT policy must also address concerns such as digital fraud and information security," he said. He said as IT was such a vibrant, ever-evolving, and dynamic industry, a permanent body should be formed to analyse policy results and review policies on a broader scale, at least biannually.

Khalid Rahman said governance deficit and political instability were major contributors to the digital gap. He said a dynamic structure or mechanism devoted to performing biannual interim reviews was required for effective policy evaluations. "This evaluation or assessment should be consistent with other policies and sectors to maximize outputs," he said.

The IPS chairman called for prioritising resources and emphasising e-governance to increase public awareness for a multiplier impact and said many problems could be resolved by e-governance, but in the long run, questions of will, capacity, and interests must be addressed. Dr. Fakhrul Islam said instead of comparing the progress of Pakistan with other countries and feeling distressed, authorities needed to adopt a learning approach. "There is tremendous potential in the IT sector of the country; it just needs to be tailored with the right policy to confront the barriers associated with the IT industry," he said.