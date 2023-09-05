Notices to Punjab govt, police on Jaranwala probe

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the caretaker government of Punjab and police on a petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the burning of churches and homes of the Christian community in Jaranwala filed by Bishop Azad Marshall of the Church of Pakistan.

Justice Asim Hafeez directed the assistant advocate general to submit replies on behalf of the respondents by September 11. The petitioner argued that the ongoing investigation into the Jaranwala incident by the police was being held in an irresponsible manner. He said the police had been carrying out its investigation at a snail’s pace, causing a benefit to the perpetrators of the incident. He asked the court to order the provincial government to hold a judicial inquiry under the supervision of a sitting judge of the high court so that justice could be served to the victims.