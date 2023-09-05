SCBA to hold farewell dinner for CJP Bandial

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will host a farewell dinner in honour of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on September 13, according to a report on Monday.
The dinner is in line with SCBA years’ old tradition. CJP Bandial is set to retire on September 16. He took the oath as the CJP on Feb 22, 2022. His successor Justice Qazi Faez Isa will be sworn in as the 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan on September 17.
