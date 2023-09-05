Police get Ali Wazir’s remand for three days

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday granted three-day physical remand of former MNA Ali Wazir to police in a case of alleged financing to terrorists.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case wherein Ali Wazir was produced before the court. The prosecution prayed to the court to grant physical remand of Ali Wazir for investigation into the charges against him. He also read out the contents of the first information report (FIR) registered against him.

Ali Wazir said that he was agreed to hold a demonstration in Tarnol instead of in front of the Supreme Courts building and was granted a no-objection certificate by the administration in that regard. He said that many members of his family had been killed in target killing, but he never took out a weapon. The defence lawyer opposed the request for his client’s physical remand, saying Advocate Imaan Mazari had already been given bail in the same case.

To a query, he said that the government had not imposed any ban on the PTM. The court subsequently granted the police three-day physical remand of Ali Wazir and also sought his medical report on next date of hearing.