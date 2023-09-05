Authorities directed to inform IHC before arresting Imaan Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the authorities concerned to inform the court before arresting human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari in any case.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the order during the hearing on Mazari’s petition seeking protective bail and details of the first information reports (FIRs) registered against her.

On August 20, Mazari and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir were taken into custody after they delivered a controversial speech at a political rally in Islamabad. Both were booked on the charges of sedition, preventing government officials from carrying out their duties and damaging public property.

Later on August 28, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted bail to the human rights lawyer Wazir in the sedition case. However, Mazari was rearrested shortly after she was released from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Following her arrest, Mazari was handed over to the Islamabad police on a three-day physical remand. However, on September 2, the lawyer was once again granted post-arrest bail in the terror case bail by the ATC in the terror case against a surety bond of Rs10,000.

During the hearing today, the authorities were directed to inform the court in advance before arresting the human rights lawyer in any FIR registered aginst her. Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal told the court that they had already written to the provinces after the last hearing, seeking details of the FIR(s).

“We also faxed and asked them on WhatsApp as well,” he added. AAG Duggal further remarked that the petitioner should not make such statements. At this, the court said that they were dealing with the case, reiterating that the court should be informed about any FIR. The high court then disposed of the petition filed by Iman Mazari.