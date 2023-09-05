Low rainfall record makes August second driest month in 63 years

LAHORE: Following below average (-66%) rainfall, the month of August 2023 stood as the second driest month during past 63 years. Data collected from Met office revealed that the driest ever August was passed in 1993 when only 16.4 mm rain was recorded during the entire month. The data further revealed that for Balochistan it’s the driest August, for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) & Punjab it was the 2nd driest, for AJK the 3rd driest and for Sindh the 6th driest August.

The wettest day of the month in the country was August 5 when Gujranwala (Punjab) recorded 102.0 mm rainfall, whereas Lower Dir was the wettest place with monthly total rainfall of 231.0 mm. The situation was similar on regional scale too. For Balochistan with 2.40mm (-89%), it stands driest ever (past driest being 3.5mm in 1963). For Punjab with 39.2mm (-58%) & KP with 50.40mm (-51%) both it happened to be the second driest August (driest ever being 28.7mm & 41.1mm respectively in 1993).

Sindh with 0.90 (-98%) recorded as the sixth driest August during the past 63 years. GB with 21.40 mm/+28% was the only region to have observed average rainfall.

The national mean monthly temperature of August 2023 for Pakistan as a whole was 30.44 °C, being 0.19 °C warmer than average of 30.25 °C. Daytime (maximum) temperature at country-level was 36.34 °C, being 0.44 °C warmer than the country-average of 35.90 °C.

Data also revealed that the nighttime (minimum) temperature at country-level was 24.50 °C, being 0.20 °C warmer than the country-average of 24.31 °C. The data showed that the AJK recorded +1.79 °C with 32.34 °C, which was the highest of mean maximum temperature during the past 63 years (the record was 32.03°C in 2009).

The hottest day of the month was observed in Turbat (Balochistan) when it recorded 46.5 °C temperature on August 14, 2023, whereas Dalbandin being the warmest place with 42.6 °C mean monthly maximum temperature.

The coldest temperature (6.5°C) of the month was recorded at Kalam (KP) on August 29, 2023 and coincidently, the same station being the coolest place with 10.5 °C mean monthly minimum temperature.

Climatologically, the August rainfall contribution to the national annual total and monsoon was 18.9% & 39.9% respectively. During the month, Pakistan experienced 4-5 light to moderate rainfall spells.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed a hot, humid and partly cloudy day on Monday. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 37.5°C and minimum was 27.2°C.