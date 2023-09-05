ANP asks govt to reverse power tariff hike

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Monday asked the government to withdraw the hike in the electricity tariff or else the people would intensify the protests against the inflated utility bills.

Addressing a gathering at Sher Garhi here, he said the government was forcing the people to commit suicides in the face of skyrocketing inflation coupled with joblessness. Scores of PTI activists, including Aurangzeb Khan, Abdullah, Salman Khan, Islam Gul, Ali Khan and others, announced joining the Pakhtun nationalist party. Mian Iftikhar welcomed the new entrants to the party and offered them ANP caps. He held the PTI leaders responsible for the existing problems and said they did not have the ability to run the government and miserably failed to deliver. Mian Iftikhar said the PTI deceived the youth in the name of so-called change, which was a ploy to reach the corridors of power. He said that the price-hike had crippled the have-nots as the prices of the daily use items had gone beyond the reach of the masses. He urged the caretaker government to provide relief to the people.