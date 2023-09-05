Japan boosts fishing sector aid after Fukushima water release

TOKYO: Japan´s government on Monday increased the size of an aid package for the fishing sector after China banned its seafood in the wake of the release of wastewater from Fukushima´s crippled nuclear plant.

The announcement came as more than 100 fishermen and locals living near Fukushima were to file a lawsuit this week seeking to stop the discharge. The 20.7 billion yen ($141 million) in additional funding announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida comes on top of an existing 80 billion yen aimed at minimising reputational damage for the industry and keeping businesses afloat.

The beefed-up aid now totalling 100.7 billion yen ($688 million) was a reflection of the government´s “determination to protect” a sector already scarred by the 2011 nuclear catastrophe in Fukushima, Kishida said.

Twelve years after one of the world´s worst nuclear accidents, Japan began on August 24 to discharge treated cooling water diluted with seawater into the Pacific, with authorities insisting it was safe.

Many Japanese fishermen have been against the release, fearing that it will undo years of efforts to improve the industry´s image since 2011. The more than 100 plaintiffs in Fukushima and neighbouring prefectures will file the lawsuit in the Fukushima District Court on Friday, Sugie Tanji, a member of the group´s secretariat said.