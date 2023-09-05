Three dead as torrential rains lash Spain

MADRID: At least three people died and another three were missing on Monday after heavy rains lashed drought-hit Spain, triggering flash floods that closed Madrid metro lines and high-speed rail links.
The weekend storm affected almost the whole country, with the heaviest rains recorded on Sunday in the coastal provinces of Cadiz, Tarragona and Castello, according to state weather office Aemet.
Two people died in the central province of Toledo as a result of the storm, the head of the regional government of Castilla La Mancha, Emiliano Garcia-Page, said. Spanish media said a man was found dead by police during a rescue attempt on a road near the town of Bargas while another man died as rescuers tried to reach him in the town of Casarrubios del Monte.
MOSCOW: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after talks on Monday with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that...
VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog said on Monday it regretted that “no progress” had been made by Iran on...
BERLIN, Germany: A group of Afghan women are staging a hunger strike in Cologne to protest against “gender...
BEIJING: Premier Li Qiang will lead China´s delegation to the G20 summit in India this weekend, Beijing said on...
PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif present laptop to Mahnoor Cheema. — by reporterLONDON: Mahnoor Cheema,...
LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday rejected claims that he cut a school refurbishment programme, despite...