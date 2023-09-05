Israel opens Bahrain embassy as both agree to boost trade ties

MANAMA: Israel officially opened its embassy in Bahrain on Monday as both agreed to boost trade ties, three years after both sides normalised ties and as Washington presses Riyadh for a similar deal that would be Israel’s biggest diplomatic win in the region.Israel’s foreign minister agreed with his Bahraini counterpart to boost trade relations, during his first visit to one of the two Gulf Arab states to establish ties with Israel.

“The foreign minister and I agreed that we should work together to increase the number of direct flights, the tourism, the trade volume, the investment,” Eli Cohen said during the ceremony to inaugurate Israel’s new embassy.

The embassy in the capital Manama will replace the first embassy Israel opened in 2021, a year after it established diplomatic relations with Bahrain as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Under the accords, Israel also established ties with the United Arab Emirates and Morocco. Monday’s ceremony was attended by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, who said the “new embassy assumes a pivotal role” in growing collaboration between the two countries.