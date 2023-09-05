Sidra, Aliya lead Pakistan chase to secure series against SA

KARACHI: Pakistan women’s team registered a memorable seven wicket victory in the second T20I against South Africa to clinch the three-match series with Sidra Ali (61), Muneeba Ali (26) and Aliya Riaz (31) knocks proving decisive in a one-sided encounter at National Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

Pakistan clinched the T20I series after successively chasing 151. This marks Pakistan’s second bilateral T20I series win against South Africa; the previous came in March 2015 when Pakistan won 2-1.

After winning the first contest, Pakistan restricted South Africa to the same score – 150 -- as in the first game after electing to bowl first. In reply, they reached the target in 19.1 overs courtesy of fiery cameos from Muneeba and Aliya.

Captain Nida Dar won the toss and opted to field first. South Africa’s batting mirrored the template they had set for themselves in the first T20I; the visitors were 46-0 after the powerplay, which was only two short of their powerplay score in the first T20I. As it had happened then, the left-arm spin duo of Nashra Sundhu and Sadia Iqbal spun a web, effectively limiting the flow of runs and providing the much-needed breakthrough.

South Africa posted 150-3 having failed to capitalise despite a 74-run opening stand by the openers Laura Wolvaardt (41) and Tazmin Brits (46).

Scores in Brief: Pakistan won by 7 wickets.

South Africa: 150-3 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 41, Tazmin Brits 46; Nashra Sundhu 1-24, Sadia Iqbal 1-22).

Pakistan: 156-3 in 19.1 overs (Sidra Amin 61, Aliya Riaz 31*; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-20, Delmi Tucker 1-24).