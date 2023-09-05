Afghanistan in do-or-die situation against SL today

LAHORE: Afghanistan are set to face Sri Lanka in a crucial Asia Cup 2023 match in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday (today). Sri Lanka come into the contest with a win under their belt, having defeated Bangladesh, while Afghanistan are under pressure after a loss to the same opponents.

Sri Lanka had a strong showing in their previous match, displaying their batting abilities against Bangladesh. However, they will be hoping for a more consistent performance from their top-order batsmen. Injuries have plagued Sri Lanka's bowling attack, putting young Matheesha Pathirana in a position of responsibility. Meanwhile, spinner Maheesh Theekshana's performance will be crucial in this encounter.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are in a must-win situation. Following their defeat to Bangladesh, they not only need a victory but also have to secure it with a substantial margin to advance to the Super4 stage. Their run rate is currently in the negative, making this match a critical fixture.

Afghanistan's bowling unit, led by Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Zadran, will need to bounce back after their lackluster performance against Bangladesh. Their reliance on spin is evident, and they will be banking on Rashid Khan to deliver a match-winning performance.

The toss could play a pivotal role, with the Lahore heat making conditions challenging for the team batting first. Dew might also be a factor later in the evening, affecting the side bowling second. Winning the toss might provide a crucial advantage.

In recent head-to-head encounters, Sri Lanka have had a slight edge, winning three out of the last five completed ODIs.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hassan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Mahesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan.

TODAY’S FIXTURE

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

2:30 pm PST