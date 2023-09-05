Saudi and Iran to resume home-and-away matches: AFC

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Iran have reached a "groundbreaking" deal to resume home-and-away football matches between club sides after seven years of competing in neutral venues, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday.
The move by the two countries´ football federations would contribute to "fostering closer ties between their respective footballing communities, allowing clubs to host matches on their home turf and visiting the respective away stadiums, creating a more engaging and exciting experience for the fans and players alike," the AFC said in a statement.
