Mahateer, Baqir in doubles semifinals

KARACHI: The pair of Mahateer Muhammad and Baqir Ali moved into the semifinals of men’s doubles at Quaid Basmati tennis tournament at Modern Club here on Monday.
In the quarterfinals of the said category, Mahateer and Baqir defeated Syed Qutub and Arshad Shahid 8-1. Similarly, Aqeel Shabbir and Murad Khan won against Kashan Tariq and Ahsan Siddiq 8-6. In the quarterfinals of 45 plus doubles, Sher Ahmed and Shoaib Anis beat Rafi Derbari and Noman Farid 8-6.
In the quarterfinals of under-13 singles, Ansarullah beat Zain Nomi 5-3, 4-0 and Ruhab Faisal defeated Zayd Zaman 4-0, 4-1. In the quarterfinals of under-11 singles, Ansarullah beat Syed Sufyan 4-1, 4-1 and Arsh Imran overpowered Tariq Rafi 4-1, 5-3. In the second round of men’s singles, Mahateer Muhammad beat Bilal Soomro 8-2 and Farhan Mustafa thrashed Bilal Khalid 8-1.
KARACHI: Pakistan women’s team registered a memorable seven wicket victory in the second T20I against South Africa...
DURBAN: Sean Abbott took four wickets and Travis Head made 91 as Australia completed a series clean sweep with a...
LAHORE: Pakistan wrestling coach Ghulam Fareed on Monday said that he has worked extremely hard on the skills and...
LAHORE: Afghanistan are set to face Sri Lanka in a crucial Asia Cup 2023 match in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on...
KANDY: Opener Aasif Sheikh hit a half-century as cricketing minnows Nepal posted 230 all out against India in the...
KARACHI: Soon after Saturday's high-voltage Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and India was washed out in Pallekele,...