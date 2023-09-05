Allen, Phillips lead the way as NZ hammer England in third T20

BIRMINGHAM: New Zealand outplayed England as they won the third Twenty20 international at Edgbaston on Sunday by a commanding 74 runs to maintain their hopes of a shared series.

Finn Allen made 83 and Glenn Phillips 69 in New Zealand´s 202-5. Recalled paceman Kyle Jamieson (3-23) and spinner Ish Sodhi (3-33) then did the bulk of the damage, with New Zealand captain Tim Southee (2-30) also in the wickets, as England collapsed to 128 all out inside 19 overs.

There were only four double-figure scores in the T20 world champions´ innings, England captain Jos Buttler top-scoring with 40 and Moeen Ali making 26.

"We asked for a better performance in all three areas (batting, bowling and fielding) and that was the kind of performance you expect to see when we play," Southee told the BBC.

"Finn showed his class today and Glenn has been outstanding for us for a long time, especially on tricky surfaces. He made it look like a completely different surface to everyone else.

"So we got a decent score and then with the ball we were more clinical and also had the advantage of having 20 overs watching England bowl." Buttler added: "Credit to New Zealand, they outplayed us. It was a good toss (for New Zealand) to win, we let them get too many.

New Zealand won the toss

New Zealand Innings

Finn Allen b Wood 83

Conway run out (Ali/Buttler) 9

Seifert st Buttler b Livingstone 19

Glenn Phillips b Atkinson 69

Mark Chapman not out 8

Mitchell c Buttler b Atkinson 8

Mitchell Santner not out 0

Extras: (lb 2, nb 2, w 2) 6

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 10.10) 202/5

Did not bat: Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-75, 3-163, 4-185, 5-193

Bowling: Luke Wood 4-0-36-1, Gus Atkinson 4-0-31-2, Chris Jordan 4-0-35-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-43-0, Liam Livingstone 4-0-55-1

England Innings

Bairstow c Phillips b Sodhi 12

Jacks c Chapman b Jamieson 11

Malan c Conway b Southee 2

Brook c Mitchell b Sodhi 8

Buttler (c) c & b Santner 40

Ali c Mitchell b Jamieson 26

Livingstone c Santner b Henry 2

Jordan c Seifert b Sodhi 2

Wood c Mitchell b Jamieson 3

Gus Atkinson not out 8

Rashid c Seifert b Southee 8

Extras: lb 1, w 5) 6

Total: 18.3 Ov (RR: 6.91) 128

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-26, 3-30, 4-55, 5-92, 6-95, 7-104, 8-111, 9-113, 10-128

Bowling: Tim Southee 3.3-0-30-2, Matt Henry 4-0-21-1, Kyle Jamieson

4-0-23-3, Mitchell Santner 3-0-20-1, Ish Sodhi 4-0-33-3

Match result: NZ won by 74 runs

Player of the match: Finn Allen

Umpires: Alex Wharf, David Millns