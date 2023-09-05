CITY PULSE

Eclectic Mix 3.0

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aisha Gul, Ameema Saleem, Bazil Habib, Bilal Jabbar, Hamza Qazi, Jawwad Jan, Maryam Arslan, Ramsha Khan, Sameen Agha and Syeda Shiza Shahid. Titled ‘Eclectic Mix 3.0’, the show will run at the gallery until September 7. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Dancing Colours

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Bandah Ali. Titled ‘Dancing Colours: A Journey Through Festive Traditions’, the show will run at the gallery from September 7 to September 11. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

In Between Spaces

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by young female artists from Karachi: Abeeha Hussain, Alizeh Baqai, Haya Faruqui and Rida Fatima Solangi. Titled ‘In Between Spaces’, the show will run at the gallery until September 8. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.