Establishment of Chinese traditional medicine corners at leading health facilities stopped

Implementation on the Sindh health department’s directives for establishing dedicated corners for treatment through ‘Chinese traditional medicines’ at three leading tertiary-care hospitals in Sindh has been stopped by Caretaker Sindh Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, it emerged on Monday.

“I have stopped them [health department] from establishing dedicated corners for the treatment of patients through Chinese traditional medicines at JPMC [Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre], Civil Hospital Karachi and Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad. I have asked for presentation on this issue before proceeding ahead,” Dr Niaz told The News.

The directives for the establishment of dedicated corners for treatment through Chinese traditional medicine had been issued by Sindh Health Director General Dr Irshad Memon, who had asked the heads of the JPMC, Civil Hospital Karachi and Liaquat University Hospital on establish such corners at prominent places with immediate effect.

Dr Memon had issued the directives on instructions from former health minister Dr Azra Pechuho. The health director general said patients were supposed to get free Chinese traditional medicines from those corners for treatment of different ailments.

“Traditional Chinese medicines are very effective in pain management and some chronic illnesses. Former health minister wanted people to benefit from the Chinese wisdom in the area of health and also wanted people trained in dispensing traditional Chinese medicines. But so far, none of the healthcare facilities have established any such facility,” he added.

Dr Memon said they would raise the issue with the new leadership at the health department and if they found it appropriate and suitable, such counters would be established for the benefit of patients visiting tertiary-care health facilities.

One of the heads of a leading public tertiary-care hospital in Karachi termed these directives ‘ridiculous’, saying people did not come to tertiary-care hospitals for getting herbal and traditional medicines, as they needed surgeries and hospitalisation for the treatment of chronic illnesses.

“Actually, former health minister Dr Azra Pechuho visited China this year and there she promised them to establish corners of Chinese traditional medicine at Sindh’s leading hospitals. But we don’t have any such provision in our rules while we don’t have any regulatory body to see what is dispensed to the patients in the name of Chinese medicines,” the health official said on condition of anonymity.

Agreeing that some Chinese treatments including Acupuncture and some herbal medicines were very effective in some health issues, the medical professor said such treatments and therapies could not be offered to patients without having in-depth knowledge and a regulatory framework. He lauded the caretaker health minister’s decision in this regard.

Meanwhile, Dr Niaz lauded the Dr Ziauddin Hospitals for 100 successful kidney transplants, saying a large number of people required kidney transplants in Pakistan due to diabetes and kidney stones but unfortunately, organ donation culture was not getting promoted in the country.

“Many people require kidney transplants due to renal failure due to diabetes and stones but many of them are not fortunate enough to get kidney donation from their loved ones. We need a culture of organ donation so that precious lives could be saved”, he said while speaking at a ceremony to mark 100 successful kidney transplants at the Dr Ziauddin Hospital Karachi.