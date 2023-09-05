Smuggled diesel seized

The Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Customs Enforcement, Karachi, thwarted an attempt to smuggle diesel worth Rs34.5 million.
Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said on Monday that during the day, the patrolling staff of the anti-smuggling mobile squad stopped five oil tankers coming from Balochistan near Band Murad. The officials seized 111,286 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel, the value of which is estimated to be Rs34.55 million. Ali said the oil tankers worth Rs28 million were also impounded.
