SZABUL without VC since August 31

The country’s only law university has been without a vice chancellor for the past several days. The tenure of Dr Rana Shamim, vice chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL), completed on August 31.

In the summary sent by the Department of Boards and Universities on August 10, former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah did not approve the extension of the four-year tenure of Dr Rana Shamim, but he approved an advertisement of the post of VC. Nevertheless, the Department of Boards and Universities did not advertise the vacancy, and during this time, the caretaker government took over and the tenure of VC Rana Shamim also completed.

Secretary Boards and Universities Khalid Haider Shah said a summary had been sent to the caretaker CM, in which it had been suggested that Rana Shamim be kept as VC till the appointment of a permanent vice chancellor or the vice chancellor of a government university located in Karachi should be empowered with the additional responsibilities of the VC of the law university.