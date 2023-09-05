JI announces sit-ins outside KE headquarters, offices

The Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced that it will stage sit-ins outside the K-Electric (KE) headquarters and offices, and the Sindh Governor House as part of its peaceful drive against inflated power bills.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the city chief of the JI, made this announcement while addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq on Monday.

He said the peaceful resistance against mafias was essential for the survival of Pakistan. He challenged the caretaker prime minister, Anwarul Haq Kakar, for an open debate over the prevailing inflation, its causes and the way forward to get rid of it.

"Kakar Sahab, have some courage and come forward," he said, adding that the caretaker prime minister was keen on lecturing masses but never revealed the identity of big shots who had been plundering the national exchequer.

He stated that the JI had all the options open, including a prolonged sit-in in the capital, long march, train march and others, if the caretaker government failed to address the public issues.

Lambasting the previous ruling regimes, he said that taxpayers in the country were compelled to pay to independent power producers for the production of 9,000 megawatts of electricity, which was not being generated. Rehman said that people after the recent developments had realised the real face of so-called political parties.

The JI leader said the ‘Project Bilawal’ had crashed and chances for the Pakistan Peoples Party to form the next government in Sindh were slim. He added that people across Sindh had been protesting against the patrons of robbers operating in both Katcha and settled areas.

Rehman maintained that the average production cost of electricity in the country was Rs6.73 per unit, whereas additional Rs16.92 were added per unit because of unfair capacity agreements between the Pakistan Democratic Movement and corrupt private power generators.

He demanded that either taxation be separated from the electricity bills or the Federal Board of Revenue be disbanded.