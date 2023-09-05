Woman killed, son injured in Sohrab Goth

A woman was killed and her son wounded in a firing incident in the Sohrab Goth area onMonday. The firing incident incident on the Sohrab Goth area took place near the Jamali Flyover. Following the incident, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased woman was identified as 45-Year-Old Nusrat Bibi and her injured son as 16-year-old Junaid.

Police said the actual motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained but it seemed that the woman was targeted over personal enmity. Separately, a young man was stabbed to death in Hazara Colony near Kala Pul. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased youth was identified as 20-year-old Waqar. Police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.