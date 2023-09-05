SHC serves notices on federal, provincial officers on plea against detention of Hareem Shah’s spouse

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed federal and provincial law officers to file comments on a petition against illegal detention of Tik-Tok star Hareem Shah’s spouse allegedly by personnel of law enforcement agencies.

The petitioner, Shahzadi Begum, had submitted in the petition that her son Syed Bilal Shah was picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies on August 27 in the Korangi area and his whereabouts were unknown since then.

She submitted that the detained man’s wife Hareem was a social media activist and Bilal was arrested because of her political views on social media. The petitioner submitted that her son had nothing to do with any illegal or criminal activities and requested the high court to direct the police and law enforcement agencies to produce him and provide details of the cases, if any, against him.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto after a preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to federal and provincial law officers, and others and called their comments on September 13.

It is pertinent to mention that Hareem, who is now abroad, had landed in hot water when the Federal Investigation Agency initiated an inquiry against her following a video she uploaded on social media, in which she claimed clearing the emigration to travel abroad with a large amount of foreign currency without any check.

Hareem, who had more than 6.5 million followers on social media sites, however tendered an apology for the video clip on different electronic media channels.

Haleem’s remand

The SHC on Monday directed the prosecutor general to file comments on an application filed by former leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh against his police remand in a terrorism case.

The counsel for Sheikh, who is a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), submitted in the petition that the high court had earlier restrained the police from arresting him in any new case without permission of the court.

He said police officials in violation of court directives had again arrested him in connection with an arson and rioting case registered at the Mubina Town police station. He said that police had earlier submitted details of cases pending against the applicant in which the instant case had not been disclosed by the police.

He requested the SHC to set aside the police remand of the applicant and restrain police from arresting him in any case in the future without informing the court. The SHC directed the applicant’s counsel to satisfy the court about the maintainability of the application and also issued notices to the prosecutor general to file response on the application.