Robbers make off with Rs6.8m from Gulshan petrol pump

In a daring raid, robbers deprived fuel station staff of Rs6.8 million in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Modnay. Brandishing weapons, the suspects snatched the cash from the staff of the fuel station on Rashid Minhas Road.

The culprits also snatched weapons from the security guards while fleeing, police said and added that evidence had been collected and efforts were underway to obtain CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to trace and arrest the suspects.

Separately, in Federal B Area’s Block 9 near the Jauharabad police station, two motorcyclists mugged a woman passing through a street. The woman started shouting, threw a stone and chased after the culprits. Footage showed the culprits’ motorcycle coming to a halt a short distance away.

Due to the commotion caused by the woman, nearby security guards fired at the criminals, but the suspects escaped. The gunshots attracted residents to the scene, as captured in the footage.

Similarly, a car-riding family was targeted in a mugging incident near the old Sabzi Mandi area in PIB Colony area. Four culprits on two motorcycles were involved in the robbery. One of the suspects continued to loot the family at gunpoint, as seen in footage from a CCTV camera. Three culprits remained standby on a motorbike during the incident. After their criminal activity, the gang easily escaped using University Road.