Shaheen Afridi asks parents to give children polio drops

Pakistan’s star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi met with Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadim Jan and two discussed Pakistan's efforts to become polio-free.

During the meeting, Afridi appealed to parents to ensure that their children received the polio vaccine during polio campaigns. He emphasised that children are our future and an asset to our nation. He stated that two drops of polio can protect our children from lifelong disability.

The Pakistani pacer was the view that by ensuring that our children receive the polio vaccine, we can safeguard them from permanent disability. He emphasised that staying healthy is essential for our cricket stars of tomorrow. He also appealed to parents to ignore rumours in this regard.