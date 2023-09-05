Three held for vandalising Ahmadiya place of worship in Saddar

A mob allegedly attacked the Ahmadiya Hall in the Saddar area of Karachi on Monday. The Preedy police have registered an FIR on the complaint of ASI Pervaiz and arrested three suspects -- Muhammad Mobin, Riaz and Anayat -- while a search for other men involved in the incident is underway.

According to ASI Pervaiz, he along with fellow cops was on a routine patrol when they reached the place after getting information that about 15 to 20 persons had attacked and surrounded policemen when the cops attempted to prevent the mob from attacking the place of worship.

The mob attacked three police constables, namely Safdar Hussain, Muhammad Bukhsh and Fida Hussain, deployed at the main gate of the Ahmadiyya Hall. At this, cops in a mobile busy with a routine patrol arrived and tried to control the situation. However, during this time, one of the suspects snatched the mobile phone of a police constable, Sajjad, and ran away.

The Ahmadi community demanded that interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar protect the vulnerable communities in Pakistan.