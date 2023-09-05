SBCA told to swiftly process new housing plans in Karachi

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has been ordered to ensure that approvals for proposed new residential constructions in Karachi, whether on 60-square-yard areas or on large plots up to 1,000 square yards, are swiftly processed under a one-window operation.

Sindh’s caretaker local government minister Muhammad Mubeen Jumani issued the order on Monday while speaking to the officers of the SBCA after he inaugurated their complaint cell.

Jumani said that in the past the SBCA could not efficiently perform its vigilance functions in the city because permissions were granted to construct high-rises without taking into account if their future occupation could get essential utility services, including water & sewerage, gas and electricity.

He asked the officials concerned to ensure that such unchecked building practices in the city do not continue, saying that unlike in the past, construction activities should be regulated. He said the SBCA should ensure one-window operations for swiftly processing proposed new residential building plans in the city for facilitating the masses to the maximum extent possible.

He directed the SBCA officials to play their role in preventing more unauthorised constructions in city. He conceded that the SBCA cannot demolish the existing unauthorised buildings having residents, but a survey should be conducted to know about such illegal constructions.

He advised the SBCA staff to refrain from earning money through unfair means, saying that they should play their due part in improving the civic affairs of the city and the rest of the province.

The caretaker LG minister backed the demand to build a housing society for SBCA employees, saying that he would provide complete support during his term to achieve this objective. He told the officials that the caretaker provincial government would try its best to streamline the functioning of 18 different subsidiary agencies of the LG department to serve the public in the best manner possible.

Last week, Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar had categorically stated that the interim provincial administration is not going to impose any ban on approving layout plans of new commercial and residential buildings in the province.

A statement issued by the CM House on Wednesday quoted the CM as saying that there was no ban or restriction imposed against granting approval to new commercial and residential building projects in the province.

He urged the Sindh Building Control Authority and builders to ensure that upcoming residential and commercial building projects should fully comply with the building code and by-laws as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Baqar said there was no proposal under consideration by his interim government to regularise illegally constructed buildings in the province. He directed the officials of the SBCA to facilitate construction activities held within the ambit of law and to ease the building procedure in this connection.