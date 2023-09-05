Karachi’s traffic woes

The ever-increasing rush of heavy traffic on the roads of Karachi often results in deadly accidents. Karachi has many problems but the traffic problem is one of the most serious. If one lives in Karachi, they often encounter the worst traffic jams, particularly in the morning and evenings. Many people in Karachi travel in buses, minibuses and coaches, which tend to carry passengers beyond their capacity as many of their passengers are often seen seated on the roof of the buses. The traffic in Karachi is now almost uncontrollable. Drivers drive recklessly due to a lack of civic sense in people which results in violation of traffic rules and laws.

A viable solution to Karachi’s traffic problems is to develop public transportation systems. Building new roads, overpasses, and underpasses will also help reduce traffic jams. The government should also try to improve the performance of the traffic police.

Mustafa Abid

Karachi