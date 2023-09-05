Power dialogue

In recent months, an unsettling trend has emerged, causing concern among many households: a sharp increase in electricity bills. The numbers on our electricity bills are climbing higher than ever before. This unanticipated surge has left many wondering what exactly is behind this sudden rise in the cost of keeping the lights on. Various factors contribute to the complex landscape of energy pricing, and understanding these intricacies is crucial for consumers to make informed decisions. As we navigate this period of heightened energy prices, it's an opportune moment for communities, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue. Together, we can work toward sustainable solutions that balance the needs of consumers, the environment, and the economy.

Maryam Azhar

Karachi