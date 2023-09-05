A status quo of horror

In Pakistan, things remain the same, only the names change. This is unfortunately true for far too many realms, including crimes against women. In the latest of horrors to visit upon women, we got reports about the barbaric murder of a woman who was stoned to death by her husband and brother-in-law on allegations of adultery. We will hear the usual words: medieval ages, savage traditions, and so on and so forth. But the fact is that the incident – which took place in DG Khan last week – is not the first or last time a woman will have been killed for that ever-elusive-but-forever-present ‘honour’ that somehow ends up killing women more than protecting them. The late Gen Zia is remembered for the deep fractures Pakistan has suffered over the years. But one thing that will forever haunt this country are the laws introduced by him, reducing a woman’s status in society where perceived ‘immorality’ became a sufficient reason to award a death sentence to women. Around a thousand women are killed in Pakistan every year in the name of ‘honour’. In August, around a week before the latest incident, a man (a doctor by profession) killed his daughter after he found her with her male friend; this happened in Karachi, showing that location is hardly any barrier to this disease.

Tribal notions of a woman’s honour, misplaced religious notions of piety, basic gender discrimination – the list of our afflictions is long. Our society has reached a point where it is getting difficult to bring it back to what it was before – which in itself wasn’t the best place for women. If we keep ignoring this problem, we will be responsible for the collapse of our society. It is only when we as a society decide that women have the right to live their lives independently without having to fear for their lives that cases like the DG Khan stoning will become less common.

Beyond the individuals involved and law enforcement, we need to ponder why such incidents keep repeating themselves. Many have decried the concept of collective punishment, often upheld by jirgas and panchayats, but the real issue here is how warped notions of ‘honour’ lead to punishments being meted out to women and children. Such crimes usually go unpunished because the police, reflecting the society they serve, do not consider the violation of women to be a transgression. The political class upholds the status quo by even justifying the crimes by claiming they are a part of tribal or rural tradition. But the gross mistreatment of women is not restricted on the basis of geography and wealth. ‘Honour’ killings, rape and sexual humiliation are equally prevalent throughout the country. Changing that mindset cannot be done just by introducing new laws or responding to a media outcry; it will require mass societal change.