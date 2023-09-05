Talking politics

The carousel Pakistan’s politics is on just keeps going round and round in the same circle, as the country’s people literally resort to burning their bills, their futures, even their lives. It now seems that once again ‘talks’ are being floated as a panacea to the ongoing chaos in the country’s political circus. On Saturday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had said that the PTI chief was “willing to talk to all but about [the] elections”. According to the lawyer, while Imran was put in jail illegally, he is nevertheless ready to talk to the institutions and political parties and that the main focus of the talks would be holding elections within 90 days. However, the PDM doesn’t seem to be in any mood to play ball now. Media reports indicate that the PDM has decided not to hold any talks with Imran Khan and the PTI. The reason being given is that they hold the former premier responsible for the May 9 incident. That may be so for now, but it could also be a sign of just how comfortable the PDM parties feel in coming close to a minus-Imran political arena.

Political analysts say that while political parties should always be an option, Imran Khan’s own stubbornness and inflexibility made him refuse to sit with the PDM government in ‘talks’ post the vote of no-confidence. The PTI might recall how when the previous government and the PTI had successful negotiations regarding elections at the end of September or early October, it was Imran who said no and kept asking for earlier elections. His refusal for more than a year to sit at the negotiating table with his political opponents played a not-so-small role in bringing us to this pass where elections are nowhere in sight and the country faces political and economic uncertainty. Also ironic is the PTI still wanting to ‘talk to institutions’ – when it keeps decrying institutional role in politics on the other hand. One wonders when the doublespeak will end.

On elections, caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar ul Haq Kakar made it clear in a recent interview that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has the prerogative to decide the date of the general elections while also making it clear that his government would comply with whatever the Supreme Court decides about the upcoming polls. There were reports that President Arif Alvi wanted to announce a November date for elections but a meeting with some top officials may have thrown a spanner in his plans. It remains to be seen whether he will still go ahead with an announcement to this effect or not. Some reports indicate that once the ECP announces elections date and schedule, regardless of whether the president does or not, Alvi may be asked to resign. All these are of course speculations but they point to the fact that all these decisions should have been made and this issue settled between political parties. Unfortunately, now the game is out of their hands – partly because of the way the PTI behaved and partly because of the obsessive need for power the PDM and allies have displayed. There is a lesson to be learned here: looking at non-political forces for deals while ignoring your political opponents can lead to results that damage the democratic process in the country. The PPP and PML-N learnt this the hard way and finally signed the Charter of Democracy (CoD). It is important that all political parties should think of the future of Pakistan’s democracy and insist on elections in 90 days instead of being complicit in circumventing democracy. Once this precedent is set, there will be no guarantee on what will happen in the future. At the very least, the two parties that signed the CoD could remember their own history?