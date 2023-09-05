KP govt appreciates SMEDA

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has made great strides towards implementation of National SME Policy 2021 in an effective manner despite numerous challenges and constraints.

Pakhtunkhwa government acknowledged the contributions made by SMEDA in a letter written by the provincial Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary. The letter observed that irrespective of scarcity of financial and human resources, the organisation has initiated many projects such as National Ideas Lab (NIL), SME One Window (SOW) and SME Database Development.

SMEDA has also achieved remarkable progress in a number of other areas in a short span under the leadership of Farhan Aziz Khawaja, as CEO. Besides, allocation of substantial funds for ongoing projects in PSDP, land acquisition at industrial estates in Lahore and Quetta for establishment of SME Facilitation Centres as well as pursuing of various funding options and submission of 15 project proposals for Export Development Fund and 22 project proposals for the Pakistan Innovation Fund speak volumes about the commitment of the SMEDA team.

The letter hoped that all these initiatives would significantly contribute towards SME development in the country. Chaudhary assured close coordination and assistance of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in developing SMEs in the province.