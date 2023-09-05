Gold inches lower by Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs700/tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs239,100/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs600 to end at Rs204,990.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $5 to close at $1,940/ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,900/tola, whereas the price of 10 gram also stood the same at Rs2,486.28.