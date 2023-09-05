LAHORE: As long as the politics is conducted according to the game-rule of ‘power politics’, the super-rich will continue to control the state, and use state power to consolidate their hold.

Developing societies like Pakistan are usually iniquitous. Their leadership comes from the elite and pursue development that aggravates inequity.

If a developing country has a large population like in Pakistan, the system run by the elite fails to find jobs for the workforce, particularly the unskilled. The ruling classes rely only on investment for development and creating jobs.

The developing societies, however, have a potential to achieve much, in the initial stage of development, by motivational economics. A socially motivated leadership can, by mobilising the public, bring about behavioural change in society and improvement in governance.

Admittedly this system does not continue forever. Ultimately investment and technological advancement start playing the leading role in upgrading the society to a higher level of development and civilisation.

Our society has to abolish large land ownerships and the tribal system. The province that does it will set the development process on a faster path of equitable growth. Growth brought gradual change in many countries. Education, knowledge and skill help increase productivity of the factors of production increasing GDP, tax revenue and export, etc. These are necessary conditions for growth and to a degree in societal development regardless of the country and the economic system.

But in Pakistan there are strong institutional impediments in the process of high growth. The ruling classes are reluctant to carry out necessary reforms in administrative and economic fields essential for high growth.

In enacting and implementing any reforms, they prioritise their own interest. Rather, the ruling classes impoverish the poor by levying taxes on goods and services they consume, while they themselves enjoy privileges and evade taxes. The prevalent system as a whole is corrupt, unjust and aggravates inequality.

Historically, high growth in Pakistan depends on foreign resources and foreign investment. High growth in a system, described above, aggravates inequality class-wise, ethnicity-wise and region-wise. Inequality is unacceptable for many reasons. It aggravates woes / grievances of the common people, ethnic groups and regions and strengthens hereditary aristocracy which is antithetical to democratic evolution. We need high growth in an egalitarian socio-economic framework that simultaneously eliminates poverty and reduces wealth inequality.

The interest of masses will remain a remote cause and a slogan to placate the masses. If we have to set up a genuine welfare society in the post-industrial era, the game-rules will have to be changed. Game-rules of politics of the industrial era will not produce the desired result. Politics in the global world should be undertaken with humane considerations.

Such a change is not possible unless the masses reclaim the political power from the super / corrupt rich unto those who stand for the emancipation of the people and establishment of an egalitarian society. A welfarist mixed economy must be accompanied by a political system based on a new premise of social service. It is a long-term programme. But it must start now. Still it will take long to break the political hold of the moneyed.