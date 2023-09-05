Cotton output jumps 97.5pc YoY, Sindh leads with 65pc share

LAHORE: Pakistan's cotton production rose 97.5 percent year-on-year to 3.041 million bales as of August 31, with Sindh province contributing 65 percent of the total output, data from the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) showed on Monday.

Sindh province has produced 1.972 million cotton bales out of a total of 3.041 million bales of national output so far, showing a 136 percent jump year-on-year in yield.

According to the consolidated statement of cotton arrivals in ginning factories as of August 31, 2023, cotton production in Punjab, the country's largest producer of cotton, was 1.06 million bales, up 52 percent year-on-year.

"The overall production so far showed an upward trend of 97.5 percent year-on-year, registering 3.041 million bales against 1.54 million bales produced in the same period last year," according to the PCGA, based on data collected from 528 ginning factories operating in the country.

The healthy trend in production in the early phase of picking during the current season supports projections of achieving the national cotton production target of 12.77 million bales set for 2023-24.

Last year, cotton production hit a record low in the country's recent history as catastrophic floods damaged standing crops in a significant area, particularly in Sindh province. The main reason for this year's jump in cotton production has been favorable weather throughout the season.

According to the fortnightly report, Sanghar was the top district in terms of cotton arrivals with 1.18 million bales, followed by Hyderabad with 0.131 million bales, Sukkur with 0.129 million bales, and Naushero Feroz with 0.093 million bales.

In Punjab, Bahawalnagar was the major contributor with 0.197 million bales, followed by Khanewal with 0.135 million bales, Vehari with 0.129 million bales, and Bahawalpur with 0.117 million bales. Arrivals in Balochistan stood at 70,600 bales, showing a 107 percent surge year-on-year.

Exporters have bought 168,726 bales of cotton in total, while textile mills have bought a total of over 2.615 million bales so far. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not yet started procuring cotton, while there are still 0.257 million unsold cotton bales in stock.

It is worth noting that the country's average annual cotton production remained between 10 and 12 million bales during the last decade, but it had never hit such a low level before, mainly due to the record-breaking floods that washed away crops.

The overall cotton production area this year has been greater than last year but marginally below the target. In Punjab, 98 percent of the 5 million acre sowing target has been achieved. Serious efforts are being made to increase cotton yield. The previous government also announced a cotton support price of Rs 8,500 per maund to encourage farmers.