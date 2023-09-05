Stocks rebound on Saudi investment hopes, lower inflation

Stocks closed higher on Monday, boosted by hopes of Saudi Arabia’s investment in the country and a drop in inflation, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark KSE-100 index rose 0.87 percent or 394.77 points to close at 45,707.43 points. The highest index of the day remained at 45,788.74 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 45,448.02 points. The index had fallen 1.5 percent last week amid political uncertainty and currency volatility. The KSE-30 index also gained 164.73 points or 1.02 percent to close at 16,252.46 points.

Traded shares decreased by 22 million shares to 139.251 million shares from 161.824 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs4.476 billion from Rs4.464 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.805 trillion against Rs6.762 trillion. Out of 313 companies active in the session, 187 closed in green, 105 in red and 21 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp. said stocks showed recovery ahead of an expected visit of Saudi Crown Prince this week, potentially for talks over projected $100 billion SIFC investments and upbeat data on CPI inflation dropping to 27.4 percent in August 2023.

"The army chief's assurance over transparency in dollar exchange and interbank rates, bringing exchange companies into the tax net to ease off rupee instability and surging global crude oil prices played a catalytic role in bullish activity." Naveed Nadeem, an analyst at Topline Securities, said the equities began the week on a positive note, with a robust increase of 395 points compared to the previous day's closing.

"The market's rebound is attributed to optimistic developments from a recent engagement involving Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir," Nadeeem said.

In a meeting with LCCI President Kashif Anwar and prominent business leaders, General Munir emphasised the pivotal role played by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He highlighted the council's potential to attract substantial investments, estimated at potentially up to $100 billion, from countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and others.

Additionally, General Asim Munir assured business leaders that efforts would be made to bring currency exchange under the tax net. "This move aims to enhance transparency in dollar exchange rates and interbank rates, which can contribute to a more stable and predictable economic environment," Nadeem said.

Fertilizer, E&P, and chemical stocks, including ENGRO, HUBC, PPL, COLG, and FFC, made a positive contribution by adding 155 points. However, BAFL, INDU, and ARPL collectively lost 28 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Colgate Palmolive, which rose by Rs31.31 to Rs1,298.30 per share, followed by Al-Abbas Sugar, which increased by Rs23.98 to Rs504.99 per share. A significant decline was noted in Mehmood Textile Mills, which fell by Rs47.55 to Rs586.45 per share, followed by Archroma Pakistan, which decreased by Rs27.58 to Rs454.42 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said Monday's trading session continued to build on the positive momentum established on Friday, resulting in a close near the session's highest points.

Throughout the week, the market's focus remains on the 46,000 level, with regaining this mark potentially signaling the establishment of a market bottom around the 45,000 range.

Al-Shaheer Corporation remained the volume leader with 11.268 million shares, which closed higher by 98 paise to Rs10.48 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 11.211 million shares, which closed higher by two paise to Rs1.17 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Dewan Motors, Cnergyico PK, Pak Refinery, Lalpir Power, Nishat Chunian Power, Kot Addu Power, Pak Petroleum, and P.I.A.C. (A). Shares' turnover in the future contracts decreased to 37.266 million shares from 43.606 million shares.