Rupee holds steady in interbank market, fluctuates in open market

KARACHI: The rupee was steady in the interbank market on Monday, but failed to sustain its recovery from last week’s decline, while the open market saw some volatility amid positive sentiment from a meeting between the army chief and business leaders.

The rupee edged down 0.06 percent to 305.64 per dollar in the interbank market, compared with Friday’s close of 305.47. In the open market, where the currency is traded freely, the dollar briefly rose to above 330 rupees in early trade, but later pared its gains and closed at 328 rupees, unchanged from Friday’s level.

The gap between the interbank and open market rates widened to over 7 percent, the highest since June. The currency has lost 4.6 percent of its value since the caretaker government took charge in mid August. The rupee’s depreciation is partly due to the relaxation of import restrictions, which were imposed curb dollar outflows.

Although it's expected that the rupee will struggle in during the week, the slide in the currency seems to have moderated, dealers said. They said the market mood improved after General Asim Munir, the chief of army staff, met with prominent businessmen on Sunday and discussed ways to boost investment and economic growth.

“It has created a positive sentiment in the market, which reflected from the dollar-rupee parity which remained almost stable in the interbank and open market,” said Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

General Munir highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a body set up by the government to attract foreign investment from friendly countries, such as China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, especially in sectors such as energy, infrastructure and agriculture.

The general also assured the business community of the army’s support in tackling corruption, smuggling, tax evasion and exchange rate issues.

Paracha said the open market was also facing supply constraints as remittances and export earnings, which are key sources of foreign exchange for Pakistan, were diverted to illegal channels.

He said the exchange companies only had a 10 percent share of the market, while the rest was controlled by the grey market.

"Some people are also holding on to their dollars, expecting further depreciation of the rupee, which prevented the rupee from appreciating further in the open market." Paracha expected the rupee to gain some ground on Tuesday in the open market.