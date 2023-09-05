Businesses pessimistic about caretakerPM’s ability to avert default: survey

KARACHI: A majority of Pakistan’s businesses are “not hopeful at all” about the ability of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to save the country from a potential default on its international financial obligations, shows a latest survey.

Of more than 500 businesses surveyed, 72 percent were concerned about a possible default, a Gallup Pakistan surveyed done in the second quarter of 2023 showed. Weak sentiments remain despite Islamabad’s success in securing a $3 billion fresh bailout package form the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that helped dollar-hungry Pakistan avoid an imminent default.

Of the total, nearly half, 49 percent expressed significantly high concern, while 17 percent respondents were not concerned at all, according to the Gallup Pakistan Business Confidence Index Q2 2023 report.

However, the survey found that the business community was less pessimistic about the fate of their businesses than previous quarter despite snowballing crises, worsening inflation and rising power costs.

“Inflation, utility bills and rupee devaluation cause growing concern among business community, but overall fewer businesses express hopelessness compared to the previous quarter,” said the survey report.

Less pessimistic about current conditions, the business owners are largely negative about future prospects and the direction in which Pakistan is heading. “Prevailing economic and political crises have contributed to persisting business insecurity,” it said.

Backbreaking inflation was cited as the most important problem the businessmen would want the caretaker government to solve as price hike has significantly eroded people’s purchasing power besides keeping the interest rate at a record high in recent months.

Rupee free-fall and the imposition of taxes were other problems more and more businesses want the government to address. The number of businesses facing load-shedding rose by 25 percent this quarter as 69 percent said yes when asked if they were braving power outages.

Half of the businesses surveyed said they had laid off their employees because of tough business conditions in the quarter under review, showing 13 percent increase over the previous quarter.

When questioned about current and future business situation as well as the direction of the country, the businessmen’s views on all three fronts were negative. The scores in each strand, however, rose by a few percentage points as compared to the last quarter. “While the overall negative trend persists, this indicates a marginal improvement in business confidence after quarter 1,” marked the report.

The current business situation score on Gallup’s index has improved by two percentage points regardless of the fact that economic insecurity has risen in Pakistan since the start of the year.

Business owners were equally pessimistic about the future of their businesses as 60 percent expressed negative expectations this quarter. Only 40 percent were upbeat that things would improve.

The Net Future Business Confidence score has improved by 2 percent since the beginning of the year and is now at -20 percent, the survey showed. Like the past twoquarters, 88 percent of the business owners and managers think that Pakistan is heading in the wrong direction.

“The business community’s view about future business in the country is the most pessimistic since Gallup Pakistan started recording this indicator,” said the report, adding that the Direction of the Country Score has reduced to -79 percent, four percentage points less than what it was last quarter.

Half of the businesses surveyed said they had increased their output prices during the quarter under review. “Less businesses raised prices compared to quarter one, and comparatively more businesses reduced their output prices,” the report said.

This latest survey is the 10th of a quarterly Business Confidence Survey that Gallup Pakistan conducted across the country. The Business Confidence Index is an important barometer capturing the sentiments of business community in any country and used across the world by policymakers. The survey was conducted with around 560 businesses across Pakistan.