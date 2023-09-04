US ambassador meets Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of PMLN Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday at her residence in Murree. During the meeting, both discussed the significance of historic, longstanding bilateral ties between the two countries, the PMLN said on X.
They emphasised the importance of promoting mutual cooperation in diverse areas, including trade, economy, security, peace and regional stability.
Sharif expressed appreciation for Ambassador Blome’s efforts on behalf of the United States during the very challenging Covid-19 pandemic as well as during the last year’s devastating floods.
The sources said that the two sides also discussed matters pertaining to the next general elections while the US envoy said they support due course of democratic process in the country.
UK promised tighter border controls after country left EU, and PM Sunak made stopping boats a key priority
Data from the ministry of defence stated, 280,000 people have joined the Russian army on contracts from January 1, he...
Amir-Abdollahian says two countries have set annual trade volume target of 30 billion euros
An engineer says after Pakistani govt admitted it was powerless to stop electricity prices, there was widespread...
According to a Wapda spokesperson, the allowance is in line with the policies of the federal government
Leaked documents show Shehryar Chishti indirectly is LP of IGCF Fund “with a 5.1% indirect interest in KE