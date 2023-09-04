US ambassador meets Maryam Nawaz

Donald Armin Blome, the United States ambassador to Pakistan smiles during a meeting with a Tunisian official (not pictured) on April 18, 2019. — Tunisia govt

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of PMLN Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday at her residence in Murree. During the meeting, both discussed the significance of historic, longstanding bilateral ties between the two countries, the PMLN said on X.

They emphasised the importance of promoting mutual cooperation in diverse areas, including trade, economy, security, peace and regional stability.

Sharif expressed appreciation for Ambassador Blome’s efforts on behalf of the United States during the very challenging Covid-19 pandemic as well as during the last year’s devastating floods.

The sources said that the two sides also discussed matters pertaining to the next general elections while the US envoy said they support due course of democratic process in the country.