Monday September 04, 2023
National

Priest injured in Jaranwala attack

By Our Correspondent
September 04, 2023

FAISALABAD: Some unknown persons shot and injured a priest in Jaranwala on Sunday. The injured pastor has been shifted to hospital after suffering a shoulder injury. Heavy contingent of police reached the spot and cordoned off the area. According to Pastor Vicky, he was attacked after being accused of blasphemy when he was going home.