People block Indus Highway in protest against rising crime

SUKKUR: People continued a sit-in at Deera Moor, Indus Highway, for 38 hours against rising lawlessness in Kashmore.

As a result, traffic between Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab remained suspended. A shutdown strike and demonstrations were held in Kashmore district. Protests were also held at Bakhshpur, Ghouspur and Kandhkot. The protesters, including Hindus, members of political parties and citizens said that kidnapping for ransom, highway robberies, shop looting, motorcycle stealing and house robberies in Kashmore and Kandhkot had created panic and fear among them.

They said that trade and business activities had become negligible after the rising lawlessness. They said the migration of Hindu families from Thulh of district Kashmore due to lawlessness was the failure of the Sindh police in maintaining law and order. They also said that Hindu families were migrating from Sindh to India owing to forced conversation of Hindu girls. The protest continued till the filing of the report.