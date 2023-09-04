JI workers booked for protest

PESHAWAR: The police have filed a case against Jamaat-e-Islami workers over a protest against inflated electricity bills. JI Peshawar activists have been nominated in the case of damaging public property, forced closure of shops, blocking roads and intervention in official duty. The party had given a call for a countrywide shutdown strike on Saturday to protest inflation and inflated electricity bills. The JI Ameer will hold a press conference today to announce a future course and schedule for the protest movement.