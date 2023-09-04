Special cell set up to probe terror financing, extremism

ISLAMABAD: The authorities have established a Special Investigative Cell (SIC) in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Capital Police to investigate cases related to financing of terrorism and extremism, a police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has taken initiative to set up this special cell. The in charge of this cell will be a Grade-17 and it will operate under the supervision of SSP CTD.

The IGP has stated that this cell will function in accordance with international standards and will also seek cooperation from other law enforcement agencies in matters of special investigations. He further said that robust legal actions will be taken against the individuals involved in financing of terrorism and extremism.

Previously, IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had established an anti-terrorism and extremism unit in CTD which was the first of its kind in Pakistan. In this unit, Islamabad Capital Police teams are working to combat extremism in educational institutions and schools. Furthermore, the Anti-Extremism Unit monitors sermons in mosques, reviews political, linguistic, religious, and sectarian content on social media and websites, and identifies individuals involved in extremism-related crimes.