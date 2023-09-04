PMLN can join PTI in protest if elections delayed, says Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Atta Tarar said if elections are delayed, PMLN could stand with PTI for protest.In an interview, Atta Tarar said that he is sure that the elections will be held by February next year. “If elections get delayed, PMLN and PPP will be on the same truck in protest.

On the question regarding the participation of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in possible protest, he said that PTI chairman could also join them in the protest movement.