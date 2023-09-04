Emergency helpline receives 578,417 irrelevant calls in August

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab, including Lahore, for the month of August 2023 here on Sunday. According to details, The 15 Emergency Helpline received 2,797,316 calls, out of which 578,417 calls were considered irrelevant and 215,219 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Centre generated cases for further action.