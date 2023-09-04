Efforts on to promote tourism in KP, says minister

ABBOTTABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information, Tourism, and Culture, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Sunday said the government was taking steps to promote tourism in the region.

He was addressing a five-day educational tour organized for visually impaired students at the scenic tourist spot of Nathiagali.

He said the Counter-Terrorism Force (CTD) had been equipped and strengthened to combat the menace of terrorism effectively, adding that the government was taking steps to establish peace in the province.

The minister said that efforts were underway to curb illegal construction and ensure the preservation of forests in the province. He said the tourists visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be welcomed but they should respect the local culture and traditions.

Feroz Jamal said that health-oriented events for special children would be organised annually. He stressed the importance of experiencing the natural beauty of the region firsthand, especially for the students hailing from the lush mountainous areas.

Principal Government School for the Blind in Peshawar Muhammad Arif highlighted the school’s unique role in providing primary education to visually impaired students since its establishment in 1962.

He added the school offered technical education to ensure that its students did not become a burden on society. He said the school provided visually impaired children with all the necessary facilities.