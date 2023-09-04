Four die as car falls into Neelum River

MUZAFFARABAD: At least four people died as a car fell into the Neelum River near Pathka Chhun, a suburb of Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir on Sunday.

The officials said the car was on its way from Muzaffarabad to Jheng when it slipped due to a heavy rain and fell into the Neelum River at night.Resultantly, four people were killed and a woman sustained injuries. The bodies were sent to their native village, Jheng. The identities of the deceased and injured could not be ascertained as per initial reports.