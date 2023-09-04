Factory workers rally for minimum wage

NOWSHERA: The workers of the industrial units here on Sunday staged a protest demonstration and asked the authorities concerned to force the industrialists to pay the minimum wage of Rs32,000 to them.

The Muttahida Labour Federation had organized the rally. A good number of factory workers participated in the rally that started from the GT Road and reached the Shobra Chowk in the Nowshera cantonment.

Central president of Muttahida Labour Federation Malik Wali Mohammad Khan, provincial president Mohammad Iqbal, Imdad Hussain Paracha and others led the rally. The participants in the rally wore black armbands while carrying banners and placards inscribed with their demands asking the government to implement the minimum wage of Rs32,000.

The speakers said that the skyrocketing inflation had made life miserable for the factory workers, who were unable to feed their children let alone send them to schools.

They said that it was difficult for them to keep the body and soul together in the aftermath of rising inflation. Urging the relevant authorities to force the owners of the factories to pay them the minimum wage set by the government.