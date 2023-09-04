Security beefed up in Chitral

CHITRAL: The police have started taking measures to beef up security in Chitral along the border with Afghanistan to stop the possible entry of militants in the valley. The sources said that the district police officer, Lower Chitral, had started visiting the areas to check the security arrangements in the places close to the Afghan border.

The security was being beefed up in view of the threat of possible attacks. The DPO visited Garam Chashma, Rambur, Bumburet, Drosh, Arsoon, Arandu and other areas located close to the Afghan border.

The police have also asked the local people to keep a close eye on the movement of suspected elements in their respective areas and inform the authorities if they noticed the entry of suspicious elements.

The police were also checking the particulars of the ones entering Chitral through the Lowari Tunnel to maintain the law and order and peaceful environment in Chitral.