Businessmen want hurdles to Pak-Afghan trade removed

PESHAWAR: The business community has asked the government to remove the hurdles to Pak-Afghan trade by expediting clearance of the vehicles and making cargo train service functional.

The demand was made as a delegation of businessmen headed by central leader of All Pakistan Custom Agents Association (Apcaa), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, called on newly appointed Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Saleem the other day.

Other members of the delegation included Imtiaz Ahmad Ali and Mansoor Ahmad, Arshad Khan, Muhammad Javed and Tariq Iqbal.

According to a press release issued here, the delegation greeted the official over assuming the charge for the second time.Sarhadi said a large number of trucks laden with fresh fruits and vegetables were entering Pakistan nowadays from Afghanistan.

Apart from that, he explained, around 150 to 200 trucks of soapstone and coal entered the country on a daily basis as well.He went on to say that due to the construction work going on for the last several years for establishing a border terminal at Torkham, was delaying vehicular movement.

Sarhadi, who holds the office of Director of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said clearance of trucks was consuming a lot of time as the practice was being conducted by multiple departments.

He informed the chief collector Customs that the Customs clearing agents were facing a lot of problems which needed a resolution forthwith.

The delegation members told the Customs official that a lot of containers were stuck up at the Azakhel Dryport due to delay in clearance. This was, he elaborated, leading to heavy detention charges on businessmen.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said export business through Pakistan Railways had almost been closed for years due to the non-functional status of cargo trains.“Such an economical mode of transportation needs a restoration for providing relief to the business community”, he stressed.

The press release said the Chief Collector Customs said relations between Customs and the business community were of vital importance for ensuring continuation of proper commercial activities. He assured necessary actions for removal of all the hurdles to expedite Pak-Afghan trade and provision of ease of doing business to the tader community.