Apca demands BPS-16 for engineers

MARDAN: All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) general secretary Aurangzeb Kashmiri has demanded the government to immediately issue a notification for the promotion of sub-engineers to basic pay scale-16.

Speaking to the media, Kashmiri said that sub-engineers should be recruited in the scale-14 as a precedent has already been set by Punjab. He demanded that technical allowance should be given to sub-divisional officers (SDOs).

He said the finance division should not block the promotion of sub-engineers to grade-16, otherwise, they would stage a protest in front of the Governor House.

He said that the government had approved grade-16 for those sub-engineers who complete 10 years of service but added that unfortunately, the finance division was now delaying their promotions.

He said the government had upgraded the employees of every cadre and the PTC teachers had also been promoted to grade-16.“Unfortunately, the engineers, despite being highly qualified, are being recruited in grade-12 in KP. In Punjab, all engineers are being recruited in grade-14,” he added.He said the government should also issue a notification for giving technical allowance to SDOs.